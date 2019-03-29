Adamawa Governor-elect, Fintiri promises to pay proposed N30,000 minimum wage

Adamawa Governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, has promised to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 when approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Fintiri who emerged winner on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the promise on Friday while speaking with journalists in Yola.

He defeated incumbent Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of All Progressives Congress (APC) and 28 other candidates in the just-concluded supplementary governorship election.

He said that “I will give civil service priority attention and make it more effective.

“As a matter of matter of priority, I will be first to implement it, so that we don’t experience any workers strike,” Mr Fintiri said.

He also assured students that his administration would be committed to resuscitating scholarship scheme, youth empowerment and other programmes to move the state forward.

“We are also going to pay WAEC and NECO fees for students to reduce burden on parents,” Fintiri said.

He thanked the people of the state for electing him and promised not to disappoint them.

“The people have given us their mandate and God has actualised it today.

“We will ensure that we deliver on our campaign promises and manifesto to them.

“We urged them to remain calm, law-abiding as they celebrate and wait for our swearing-in ceremony,” Mr Fintiri said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri a former Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly and Acting Governor, emerged winner scoring 376,552 votes to beat his closest rival, Gov. Bindow who scored 336,386 votes.

