Adamawa Supplementary Guber Election: PDP’S Fintiri still leads incumbent Gov Bindow as counting begins

Findings by DESERT HERALD in the field reveals that PDP’s Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri is still in comfortable lead over incumbent and embattled Governor Jibrilla Bindow, and that the former acting governor of the State looks set to unseat a seating governor. The odds against Mr. Bindow are many with the opposition headed by First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari and that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the most threatening. For different reasons, each of the powerful camps are working hard to unseat Governor Bindow. And with the popularity of Mr. Fintiri growing, the next few hours will determine the inevitable exit of the Governor.

The Adamawa State governorship supplementary election in Yola South Local Government Area is underway in a peaceful atmosphere but with low voter turnout.

The Independent National Electoral Commission rescheduled the election for Thursday after a State High Court in Yola on Tuesday dismissed an application against the conduct of the election.

INEC initially scheduled the poll for March 23, alongside those in five other states where it had declared the March 9 governorship elections inconclusive.

Our correspondent observed that the exercise has been hitch-free. However, it is marked by voter apathy with a few voters exercising their franchise in the various polling units visited.

INEC officials, security agents and other stakeholders arrived the various polling units on time, prompting early commencement of the exercise.

The exercise, according to officials, commenced on time at Bako polling unit 008 Mustapha Primary School, Yola at exactly 8 a.m. as materials and officials arrived ahead of the exercise.

Security operatives took strategic positions to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

“We are here to exercise our franchise, and as you can see now there is orderliness as INEC officials are waiting for voters to come,’’ said Ibrahim Bappa Waziri, a voter.

A female voter at Bako ward, Hawwa Musa, expressed delight with the peaceful atmosphere under which the exercise is taking place.

“We want to vote a candidate of our choice and I have cast my votes, no hiccup or molestation by either thugs or security operatives. Things are going smoothly for now,’’ she said.

APC backtracks

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had earlier threatened to boycott the supplementary election if INEC insists on conducting it on Thursday.

But in a swift backflip, the party’s state Organising Secretary, Ahmed Lawan, said it will participate, hence agents of the APC were seen at the polling units.

Before the March 9 election was declared inconclusive, Ahmed Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had polled 367,471 votes, while the incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow of the APC had 334,995 votes.

Although Mr Fintiri has a lead with 32,476 votes, INEC declared the election inconclusive because ballot papers cancelled for various infractions were 40,988.

This was the reason INEC schedule a rerun in 44 polling units in 28 registration areas affected by the cancellation of votes.

