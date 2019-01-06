After raid on Maiduguri office, Soldiers storm Daily Trust HQ in Abuja

Armed soldiers on Sunday evening invaded the headquarters of Daily Trust newspapers in Abuja. The invasion of the headquarters came hours after a similar raid on the paper’s Maiduguri Bureau in the north east where a battle against Boko Haram insurgency has been raging.

As soon as soldiers arrived the headquarters, a senior executive alerted his media colleagues thus: “Soldiers have laid siege to Daily Trust headquarters in Abuja. No one enters and no one goes out. They had earlier arrested the Maiduguri Bureau Chief and one reporter. It is about today’s Daily Trust on Sunday lead story, the planned operation to recapture Baga.”

But the story unfolded afterwards at a fast pace as the newspaper published the story of the of the invasion of its headquarters with the headline: BREAKING: Armed soldiers invade Daily Trust head office, move computers

The story reads: “Armed soldiers have invaded Daily Trust head office in Abuja, hours after taking over the Newspaper’s regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab.

“The soldiers forced the gate open at the head office and drove in with three Jokic vans loaded with armed soldiers.

“It is not clear yet why they took the action but it may be connected with the lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East.

“The soldiers had shut the gate of the Maiduguri regional office earlier in the day, after arresting the two editorial staff on sight at the time of the raid.

“All efforts to get the Military authorities’ response to these invasions have proved abortive as the Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman ignored calls made to him by our reporter” the newspaper reported on its website.

An attempt by this paper to hear the military side of the story was unsuccessful at the time of filing this story.It was learnt that a statement may come “shortly.”

Meanwhile, reports Sunday night said the siege was extended to the Lagos office of Daily Trust . A combined team of military and police personnel were sighted at the Lagos office along Acme Road, Agidingbi ,Ikeja Lagos.

