APC, CUPP clash over Buhari’s health

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the concern raised by the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said CUPP does not exist and is only a tool of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“The president is hale and hearty,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.“I will not honour the so called CUPP with any response because they don’t exist. These are members of PDP who are looking for space to team up with Atiku as he has promised so that if he gets to power, they continue where they stopped.”CUPP in a statement on Thursday declared that Mr Buhari is mentally and physically unfit to continue in office.This, the group said, was judged by his performance at different rallies where the president almost fell at one and made some blunders at others.

CUPP said in the light of this, it would commences legal action at the Federal High Court to stop Mr Buhari from participating in the presidential election.

“In order to save this great nation the disaster that will follow if President Buhari is in a rare happenstance re-elected, we the opposition political parties have therefore filed litigation in court seeking to declare him unfit to contest for 2019 election because of his mental instability,” CUPP said in the statement.

Mr Issa-Onilu said the opposition seemed to be surprised the president is touring round the country after saying Mr Buhari will pass his responsibility to campaign to Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC whom Mr Buhari named the co-chairman of his reelection campaign.

He described this as another effort to undermine the president said it will fail.

“It is crystal clear that this coming election is going to be a disaster for PDP and all efforts to scuttle the efforts, all efforts to blackmail the institutions that are responsible for the conduct of elections, all efforts to smear the image of the president, all that they have thrown at us, all have failed. So you can also say this is another effort which will also go to nothing.

“They started by saying the president will pass on his responsibility to campaign to the leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because he was not fit enough to go round the country to talk to the people. We have been working hard for three and a half years to improve their livelihood.”

He said the president is doing better than the opposition party’s candidate.

“But we have been doing well, more than their so-called healthy presidential candidate.

“The president is still going round the country. As I am speaking, he is in Kano, before a massive crowd such as never seen before.”

He said the president’s movement so far has shown he does not require any formal fitness report.

“If that is a miracle to them, you should understand that when God is involved that is how it looks,” the APC spokesperson said.