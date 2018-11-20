APC Directs Members To Withdraw Case Or Face Sanction

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress on Monday warned its members to withdraw court cases filed against the party or face sanctions.

The party said members did not exhaust the internal mechanism for dispute resolution and therefore have displayed acts of indiscipline against the party which is not expected.

A statement issued after its emergency NWC meeting in Abuja on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party intended to activate constitutional provisions to sanction such members as their action was capable of undermining the party and hurt the Party’s interest.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has frowned at the actions of some Party members who have resorted to litigation as a way of addressing their perceived grievances without exhausting the party’s dispute resolution mechanism,” the statement read.

“This growing trend is viewed by the party as a manifest indiscipline. The actions, it should be noted, is considered as anti-party as it goes against our Party’s constitution.

“For emphasis, according to Article 20, Subsection 10 of our Party’s Constitution, offences against the Party include the following: “Filing an action in a Court of Law against the Party or any of its Officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the Party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution.”

