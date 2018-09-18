APC using EFCC, ICPC to intimidate opposition ahead 2019 elections -Tambuwal … Says EFCC is now a political tool in the hands of APC …APC facilitated Kemi Adeosun’s escape to UK to avoid prosecution

Front line presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government of President Muhammadu Buhari has turned the anti-graft agencies into a political tool .

Tambuwal, who is also the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, noted that the Buhari government is using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to threaten and intimidate the opposition .

Addressing PDP delegates in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state on Monday, Tambuwal said just few weeks ago, a certain Malam that was accused of corruption by the EFCC has not been given a clean bill of health and received into the APC.

Governor Tambuwal declared that they will not be threatened or intimidated into submission because they have done no wrong and will not be cowed.

“No matter how corrupt or bad you are, they will clean you and relax your charges and no matter how good you are so long as you are in opposition they will paint you bad,” he said.

He said there is no corruption greater than certificate forgery and accused the APC of facilitating the escape of the disgraced former Finance minister Mrs Kemi Adeosun to the United Kingdom so as to avoid prosecution.

On the security front, Governor Tambuwal insisted that Nigeria has never been this insecure and that Boko Haram insurgents in the North East have not been defeated despite claims by the government.

Tambuwal said : “Nigeria has never been this divided and we must do everything to bring our people together because we are interested in the unity of this country”.

He appealed to the Kebbi state PDP delegates to support his aspiration and said: ” Come February 2019 PDP shall come back to power”.

