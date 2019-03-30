Armed robbers attack corps members in Kano

The Kano state Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Ladan Baba has confirmed the report of armed robbery attack on six corps members deployed for the one year mandatory national service in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the corps members were attacked and robbed of their mobile phones and other valuables on their way to the orientation camp at Kusala Dam, Karaye local government area.

The spokesman Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who further confirmed the incident explained that the corps members were attacked around 1:15am on Thursday, along Kano Gwarzo road.

“On Thursday, 28/3/2019, at about 0115hrs, along Kano Gwarzo road armed robbers stopped a commercial vehicle, golf wagon with registration number SK247KMC carrying six female passengers going to NYSC camp Karaye and robbed them of their handsets and other valuables” the PPRO said.

He also disclosed that the police have combed the area in order to retrieve the stolen items and arrest the culprits, but no arrest has been made yet.

Daily Trust reports that about 2163 corps members took an oath of allegiance to the national service in the state on Friday.

Declaring the three week orientation course open, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje blamed the elite for divisive tendencies characterising the national Polity.

According to the governor, “Our problem in Nigeria is not the ordinary people but the elite because of political considerations they tend to divide us along religious and tribal lines because of vested interests.”

He urged the corps members to be agents of unity by promoting peace and harmonious coexistence in the country as enshrined in the Act establishing the scheme.

“It is indeed a privilege that signifies you are a model of good characters who are willing to empower the society and ready to participate in the provision of solution to social problems bedeviling the nation. Your values should be centred always on selfless service to the country, patriotism, good behavior, contribution to national unity and development” Ganduje charged.

He urged the corps members to integrate well with one another on the camp and in their host communities during their primary assignments, adding that the state government would sponsor any corps couple that may wish to get married in Kano.

He assured them of maximum protection during their service year.

The governor also donated N100, 000 to each of the six corpers attacked by the armed robbers on their way to the orientation camp.

He said the token was meant to cushion the effect of the attack on them while on the camp.

Earlier, in his opening address, the NYSC Coordinator congratulated Governor, Dr Ganduje and his Deputy Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna for their victory in the recent supplementary governorship election.

He also felicitated with the corps members for the successful completion of their studies urging them to dispose themselves positively to the activities of the camp.

2163 corps members, comprising 1139 males and 1024 females were sworn in by the representative of the Chief Judge of Kano state, Chief Magistrate Fatima Adamu.

