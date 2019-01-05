Arrest Wamakko Now, Bafarawa Petitions EFCC

A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, who was last year discharged and acquitted of corruption charges preferred against him by the EFCC, yesterday submitted a counter-petition against his successor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, at the zonal office of the anti-graft agency just established in Sokoto.

Submitting the petition to the Zonal Head of EFCC, Ahmed Lateef, the former governor stated that the case should be revisited so that Wamakko would be compelled to account for the money totalling about N13 billion which he left behind when he finished his tenure.

According to him, the amount included N11.8 billion he left in the coffers of the state government, N500 million belonging to the Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies and iron rods worth over N1 billion.

