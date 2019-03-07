As Adamu Fika leads ACF delegation, Buhari reassures Nigerians of better days

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday renewed his pledge to work harder and consolidate on the gains on security, economy, jobs creation, anti-graft corruption and infrastructure upgrade.

Speaking while hosting the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the State House in Abuja, the President promised not to let Nigerians down.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, the President was quoted as saying: “This is my last lap. I will try and work even harder than I have done. I assure you that I will not let you down. I pray that my best will be good enough.”

The President, who thanked members of the ACF for their consistent and dogged support, said he remained appreciative of their goodwill.

He said: “I’m very appreciative of this visit, especially when I have seen some of my seniors, some of my colleagues and a couple of my juniors, among the team. This reminds me of the good old days when we were in the military.

“Actually, nobody dropped from the sky. For Arewa Consultative Forum to identify with me, having come from this geo-political zone, I’m very much appreciative of this.

“I’m very pleased with the address of the chairman who reminded me of the undertaken we made, basically on the three important things my party campaigned on and succeeded.

Speaking on behalf of the ACF, the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Mallam Adamu Fika, said the organisation had visited to congratulate President Buhari on his re-election.

Fika lauded the Federal Government for completing some strategic projects undertaken by previous administrations in the North but abandoned.

He listed some of the abandoned projects as the Baro Dry Port and the Mambilla Hydro Power station.

Mallam Fika said: “It is pleasing to note that since then, the Baro Dry Port has been commissioned, while some other projects have been reactivated and are now being implemented.

“We pray that those organs of government charged with the responsibility for the implementation will double their efforts to ensure that these projects are executed fully to their logical conclusion within reasonable time.”

