Atiku: Attack on HSBC’s Credibility Exposes FG’s Hypocrisy

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that the statement by the presidency condemning HSBC, the world’s largest bank, because it gave a verdict that President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election would spell doom for Nigeria’s economy has exposed the hypocrisy of the Buhari-led administration.

Atiku, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it was comical and pathetic that the Buhari government’s statement called HSBC corrupt.

The Presidency had in its statement last week described HSBC as “a bank that soiled its hand with millions of US dollars yet-to-be-recovered Abacha loot”.

The former vice-president disclosed Sunday in Abuja in a statement issued by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation.

According to him, “It is with amusement that we read the statement by the Buhari administration condemning HSBC, the world’s largest bank, simply because HSBC gave a verdict that Buhari’s re-election would spell doom for Nigeria’s economy.

“It is at once comical and pathetic that the Buhari government’s statement called HSBC corrupt. It seems they are unaware that some of the record N12 trillion worth of debt which the Buhari administration has saddled Nigeria with is actually funded from HSBC, which is the world’s largest bank.”

Like this: Like Loading...