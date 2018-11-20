Atiku Releases Policy Document, Promises To Create Three Million Jobs Each Year

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has promised to create three million jobs every year if he is elected as president in the 2019 election.

This is one of the key points in the policy document released by the PDP flagbearer today (Sunday), which details a seven-year timeline in which he intends to deliver on his campaign promises.

Apart from job creation, the document also lists three other areas of priority namely infrastructure development, human capital development and poverty eradication.

According to the former Vice President, he has plans to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, by 2025.

Furthermore, he stated that he has plans to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and also sell all four national refineries.

Other areas of focus in terms of infrastructure is the construction of 5,000 kilometres of roads, and 5,000 kilometres of modern railway.

A statement released on Saturday, by the Atiku Campaign Organisation, had explained that Atiku’s decision to kick-start his presidential campaign with the launch of his policy document was to reiterate his commitment to running an issue-based campaign.

It added that the intention was to take their policy directly to Nigerians and to register Atiku’s belief that it would take the collective efforts of every Nigerian to rebuild the country.

It read in part, “That is why we want Nigerians to access the policy directly and ultimately take ownership of it,” it said, adding, “Our campaign offers a simple message: United, the people of Nigeria can begin anew, creating a prosperous and secure future and a better life for every Nigerian.

“Our policy document focuses on creating jobs, ensuring security, growing business, developing power and water infrastructure, agriculture and education and how we will empower women.

“Our policies outline the goals and methods for developing and revitalising Nigeria as the foundation of our campaign. This policy document is being launched to encourage a dialogue with the people of Nigeria, inviting everyone to join us in helping to get Nigeria working again.

“The PDP presidential candidate looks forward to conducting vital discussions as he travels across the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting and talking with stakeholders – farmers, small business people, workers, students, mothers, and children.”

