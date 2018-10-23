AUCHI GOVERNOR REPEATS 2015 PROMISES TO ‘DEFEATED’

By Muhammadu Dan Maryamu

In what was described as an insult to the intelligence of those who

participated in the fraudulent Bauchi State APC primary ‘elections’ that

was neither conducted in majority of the areas nor peaceful, governor

Muhammed A. Abubakar, on Sunday, October 21, 2018, held a meeting

with the unfortunate victims of the fraud in his desperation to hoodwink

them to remain committed to the ideals of the party that defrauded

them.

The meeting, which was held at Bauchi Government House Banquet

Hall, was attended by a cross section of the aspirants who expected a

refund of at least their expended monies and possibly other

accompanying genuine promises to restore their hope, which was not.

In his address, governor Muhammed, said: “I was never a party to

what transpired during the concluded party primaries. I never for once

met with those National Electoral Committee members that came to

conduct the primary elections. They arrived, Bauchi and accommodated

themselves. The only time I met with them, was when they invited us

(gubernatorial aspirants) for a meeting at the party secretariat. I have

no hand in any of your frustrations for blame

“But as usual, I promise to re-engage those who resigned their political

appointments for the aspiration and to reinstate those civil servants that

resigned for that purpose. Those of you that are in business, I shall find

a way of assisting you to cushion the effect of any hardship”.

In his comment, one of the affected victims who craved for anonymity,

described the statement of the governor as folk take and mere

imagination, “I think, the governor has lost his bearing to have

attempted to deceive us. Some of us are more exposed, educated and

politically experienced than him. In 2015, it was the same promise he

made to those defeated aspirants and till this moment, he has not

fulfilled any of the promises. The man thinks he can play pranks. If he was not deceiving us, how comes he knows what befell us? Was he not

a party to the fraud? Why were they repeatedly mentioning the name of

President Buhari during the meeting after knowing well that the party

had defrauded us? We are not after any compensation or appointment

but after justice. The entire exercise was fraudulent and an insult to the

change mantra. As the Chief Security officer of the state, the governor

wants to tell us that he was not monitoring happenings during the

primary elections when security agents were engaged by corrupt

politicians to do their biddings? Why were ballot papers used in the

gubernatorial primary in a direct primary election if not for rigging

purpose? Each House of Assembly aspirant was defrauded N50,000.00

by the party in Bauchi State under a false claim. The exact amount for

party form was N850,000.00 as fixed and publicized but an additional

N50,000.00 was added in Bauchi state. If that amount is multiplied by

161 aspirants, it is over N8million and where is the N8million? We

demanded for clarity from the National Secretariat of the party and we

got the exact figure fixed. Let the governor just be prepared for our

verdict in 2019 elections that may affect even President Buhari himself

because we were defrauded by the Buhari party as Senator Lawal

Gumau called APC. We are forced to opt for anti-party”.

Those who attended the meeting were mostly Bauchi State House of

Assembly aspirants and few House of Representatives and Senatorial

aspirants, including those who aspired at the August 2018 Bauchi South

Senatorial by-election. Those allegedly shortchanged gubernatorial

aspirants that slugged it out with Governor Muhammed A. Abubakar on

September 30, Bauchi South and Bauchi Central Senatorial aspirants

that are still battling the fraudulent exercise for fairness and justice at

the party’s national secretariat, neither attended nor sent emissaries for

the meeting but rather described it as a mere deception and an

extension of foolery.

The meeting ended abruptly as the situation was getting charged and

tempers getting lost. The governor hurriedly announced the arrival of

some foreign ‘tourism investors’ that were at the Bauchi airport waiting

for him to lead them to the famous Yankari Resort and Safari. But a

check revealed that the claimed tourism investors were mere black American tourists that came to enjoy themselves not to invest as

claimed.

Meanwhile, for fear of the obvious, the State House of Assembly remains

under heavy security watch as defrauded members of the state

legislature, earlier assured of automatic party tickets of return, have

allegedly concluded plans once the House of Assembly resumes to

impeach the ‘compromised’ Speaker whom the described as an ignorant

stooge of the executive who behaves like a zombie before proceeding to

serve the governor with impeachment notice for what most of them

described as the only way to wrest the state from underdevelopment

and ineptitude. Efforts to have the views of APC State Chairman on the

matter proved abortive as his known cell phone was switched-off.

