Bala Mohammed sets to be declared Bauchi gov as Court dismisses APC petition

By Najib Sani

The Federal High Court in Abuja that granted an order restraining INEC from collating Tafawa Balewa local government governorship election results in Bauchi state has today dismissed the case filed by the incumbent Governor Mohammed Abubakar and the All Progressive Congress (APC) that sought to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from collating and announcing the results of the local government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the case today after hearing the arguments of both the plaintiff and the INEC as dependent in the case.

This paper reports that by this development, INEC will proceed with the collation and announcement of the winner any moment from now.

Recall that PDP candidate Bala Mohammed is ahead of Abubakar with over 5, 000 votes already in the first round of the election and the rerun held in 15 other local governments last Saturday.

It was also gathered that Bala Mohammed scored 40, 000 votes in Tafawa Balewa local government against Abubakar’s 29, 000 votes.

The PDP candidate will now be leading with over 15, 000 votes if the electoral body collates votes of Tafawa Balewa local government any moment from now.

Source: Blueprint

