Bauchi Governor-Elect, Sen. Bala forms transition, other committees

The Bauchi State Governor-Elect, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved the formation of the Transition and Inauguration committees for his inauguration.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Spokesperson and head of Transition Media Team, Dr Ladan Salihu on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Transition Committee will be headed by Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba as its Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Yapeco will be the Deputy Chairman while Alhaji Umar Barau Ningi will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The Inauguration Committee has Senator Abdul Ningi as Chairman with Alhaji Tanko Dutse as Deputy Chairman while Alhaji Maula Aliyu will serve as the Secretary.

The Transition Media Team will be headed by Dr Ladan Salihu while Alhaji Maigari Khanna will serve as his Deputy.

According to the statement, the Transition Secretariat will be headed by Pharmacist Sama’ila Burga who will be assisted by Professor Sani Malami as Deputy Head.

The statement added that, the appointments are with immediate effect and that details of the committee will be announced.

