BREAKING: Appeal Court clears way for Zamfara APC candidates February 13, 2019Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has dismissed an appeal against the judgment of a Zamfara State High Court asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for various offices in Zamfara State.

The judgment effectively paves the way for the APC to participate in all elections in the state starting on Saturday with the presidential and National Assembly polls.

A three-member panel of judges unanimously dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by the appellant, Aminu Jaji.

INEC has early insisted it would not recognise the Zamfara candidates who were produced after the stipulated time for the primaries.

The electoral body also maintained its position following conflicting judgments on the matter by a high court of Zamfara and federal high court on the same day.

Details later…

