Buhari arrives Daura ahead of tomorrow’s Guber election

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived his home town of Daura on Thursday ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

The NAN reports that Mr Buhari landed at the Daura Helipad in a Presidential Chopper marked NAF-541 at 6:50 p.m. in company with his aides and close family members.

The president was received by the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, his kinsmen, and hundreds of well-wishers.

We further reports that the president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, is to host a thanksgiving dinner for women and youth organisations in Daura.

Like this: Like Loading...