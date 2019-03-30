CCT dismisses Onnoghen’s no-case submission

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed the no-case submission made by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, and ordered him to enter his defence on Monday.

Onnoghen is being tried for non-declaration of assets in a six-count charge instituted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Ruling yesterday on the no-case submission filed by Onnoghen, the tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, said the tribunal’s three-man’s panel agreed with the submission of the prosecution that the defects mentioned by the defence amounted to internal communication at the CCB and did not supersede the constitution.

He held that the tribunal was not bound by the CCB’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) but by the cause of justice.

Earlier, Onnoghen’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the tribunal to discharge and acquit his client on the grounds that the prosecution was unable to establish a prima facie case against him.

Awomolo faulted the entire evidence led by the prosecution and exhibits tendered and urged the tribunal to hold that it is not worth it calling on Onoghen to defend himself.

He said the entire proceedings had become a nullity because the process leading to the commencement of the trial did not comply with the procedure provided for in the CCB’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2017.

However, prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN) urged the tribunal to reject Onnoghen’s no-case-submission and order him to enter defense

He said the prosecution’s case was simple and relates mainly to the defendant’s failure to declare his assets. The tribunal adjourned proceedings to Monday, April 1 for Onnoghen to open his defense.

SOURCE : DAILYTRUST

