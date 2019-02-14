Chelsea want Zidane to replace Sarri

Chelsea are considering an approach for Zinedine Zidane as speculation surrounding the future of current head coach Maurizio Sarri continues to gather pace.

According to reports in England, Chelsea have Zidane as an option should they part ways with Sarri. The former French international has been without a position since stepping down as head coach of Real Madrid after winning a third straight Champions League crown last May.

Chelsea were thumped 6-0 at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon and the odds on Sarri being sacked have been slashed following the disappointing result at the Etihad Stadium.

