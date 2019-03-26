China’s ‘horizontal skyscraper’ attraction nears completion

(CNN) — Dubbed an engineering marvel, the highly anticipated Raffles City Chongqing project in China is nearly complete.

Devised by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie, it measures a staggering 1.12-million-square-meters and consists of a collection of eight towers and a gigantic connecting skybridge, which is being called a “horizontal skyscraper.”

The 250-meter-long skybridge, named Crystal, is said to be one of the world’s highest.

When open, it will have a viewing gallery, sky gardens, an infinity pool and various restaurants.

If that wasn’t enough, the skybridge also transforms into a giant light beam at night time, illuminating the sky with a rousing light show.

The Raffles City Chongqing complex will also include a 230,000-square-meter shopping mall, 1,400 residential apartments, a luxury hotel and 160,000 square meters of lavish office space.

