Court sentences teenager to prison for stealing phone

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos, on Friday, sentenced Umar Shaibu, 18, to three months in prison for stealing a phone.

Magistrate Comfort Pam, convicted Shaibu after he pleaded guilty to the offence of conspiracy and theft.

Pam, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N3000 for conspiracy or two months in prison and N5000 or three months in prison for theft.

She held that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on February 10 at the `C’ Division Police station by one Jibril Abdullhamid of No 15 Dilimi Street.

He said that the convict stole the phone from the complainant while he was bargaining to buy sugarcane.

Gokwat said the offence was punishable under sections 59(2) and 272 of the Plateau State penal code law.(NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...