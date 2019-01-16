DH Breaking News KADUNA: EFCC Bursts, Arrests Bank Fraud Syndicates

…Suspects Arraigned In Kaduna Court

The Kaduna Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has yet again reached another milestone in its efforts to rid the country of all forms of economic and financial crimes with the arraignment today in High Court 5, NDA Junction in Kaduna of a high profile and sophisticated bank syndicate. They met their Waterloo after they successfully credited the account of one of their own with nearly N500m and during desperate attempt to commence withdrawal and sharing of the ‘loot’, a member of the sindicate was aprehended. The successful hacking of the bank’s server was done by a criminal syndicate. Who are those behind the syndicate? How did it happen? Which of the Banks escaped such unprecedented fraud through the commitment of the Kaduna office of the EFCC? Full details to come later in DESERT HERALD.

