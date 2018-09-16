DIG, eight commissioners, 40,000 policemen for Osun election

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has dispatched eight Commissioners of Police, 40,000 personnel including two helicopters, 30 armoured personnel carriers and 300 patrol vehicles for the Osun governorship election holding on September 22.

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, explained that the security operation would be coordinated by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Joshak Habila, who would be assisted by an AIG and eight CPs.

Moshood in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said the personnel on the ground comprised the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit; the Special Protection Unit; the Anti Bomb Squad; conventional policemen; the Armament Unit, personnel of Federal Investigation and Intelligence Department, IGP Monitoring, IGP Intelligence Response teams, the Sniffer dogs section and the Mounted Troop.

“Four unarmed policeman and two others from other security agencies will be on duty at each voting point throughout the state.

“ The DIG, Department of Operations has been deployed in the state and already on ground. He will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police and eight Commissioners of Police and other senior officers. Each of the eight police area commands in Osun State will be manned by a Commissioner of Police,” the statement said.

As part of measures to ensure a credible election, Moshood said the IG will on Monday (Today) attend a stakeholders and peace accord meeting with Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman and officials, 48 political parties participating in the election and their torchbearers, election observers and other accredited stakeholders in Osogbo, Osun State.

He warned against vote-buying, adding that the force would deal with anyone found engaging in the criminal act.

“Security agencies have been trained to deal with in accordance with the law anybody or group, agents of political parties or their sponsor(s) who engage or attempt vote-buying and selling during the election,” the police warned.

Like this: Like Loading...