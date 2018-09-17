DSS DG: How Buhari may lead Nigeria into another civil war – Junaid Mohammed

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has warned that President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions and inactions may led Nigeria into another civil war.

He said this while lamenting Buhari’s refusal to prosecute former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the sacked DSS DG, Mamman Daura.

Mohammed’s above allusion was in response to Buhari’s appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the substantive Director-General of the Department of State Security, DSS, ahead of Seiyeifa.

This paper had reported that Bichi’s appointment generated controversies from all corners, with many accusing the president of nepotism.

However, Mohammed, in an interview with this paper, wondered why Bichi should be appointed when there are other fine officers still in active service who have a lot to offer.

The former lawmaker stressed that Seiyiefa should have been appointed as the substantive DSS boss despite approaching his retirement age.

Reacting to a question on the appointment of Bichi ahead of Seiyiefa, Mohammed said, “I don’t care where Bichi is from but being brought out of retirement when there are a lot of fine officers in service who still have a lot to offer, that is wrong, immoral and an oppression.

“I also don’t believe that they have any faith in the current structure of the DSS, they should please pick the best and retain the best.

“Since Seiyiefa has few months to go, that does not mean that if he deserves something he should not be given. Until the last day of his retirement, the man must be allowed to perform his function.

“The decree of the DSS clearly states the powers of the DG either in acting or confirmed and the fact that few weeks after his appointment, Seiyeifa started getting treacherous, illegal and dubious insertion from Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, shows that they don’t want somebody who wants to work professionally, they want somebody who will be their fan like Daura, but that is not good enough for the country.

“I also believe that some of the crimes committed by the Buhari administration under Daura should be brought to book and that include Abba Kyari, Daura and Babachir Lawal. Up until now, Buhari still believes he is innocent.

” I just hope that when they deal with him, they won’t include Nigeria because the way he is going, God knows, I hope he doesn’t drag us into another civil war.”

Source: DAILY POST

