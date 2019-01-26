EFCC probes sacked TETFUND boss, Baffa

The EFCC is investigating the recently sacked Executive Secretary over allegations of corruption while he led the agency, Daily Trust reports.

Daily Trust reports that an EFCC team has been assigned the task of investigating the merits of the petition it received around August 2018, from the Centre for Public Accountability (CPA).

It is expected that the team would invite Baffa and the petitioners over allegations of abuse of office and breaching TETfund establishment rules while in office.

CPA, a Civil Society Organization in its petition signed by Executive Secretary Olufemi Lawson accused Baffa of improper contract award, among others, allegations thad Dr, Baffa had denied.

The group said copies of the allegations were sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Education, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

The group accused Baffa of violating provisions of the laws guiding the operation of TETfund, especially the aspect stipulating that TETfund shall ensure that funds generated from education tax are utilized to improve the quality of education in Nigeria without direct contract awarding.

CPA also alleged that Baffa issued instruction to public owned universities to reserve 20 percent of all contracts on the intervention fund provided to them by TETFund for “stakeholders”.

“We strongly believe that these “Stakeholders” are none other than Dr. Abdullahi Baffa himself, his cronies and immediate family, many of whom he has used as fronts, in executing the numerous illegal contract being awarded to several higher institutions in clear violation of laid down procedures.” the petition further stated.