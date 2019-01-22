Even If Association Of Angry Old Men Refuses To Vote Buhari, He’ll Get 95% Of Votes, Tinubu Tells Obasanjo

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as one of the “expired leaders” that should have retired to his Ota Farm and remain quiet.

He boasted that if the association of persons he described as “angry old men” refuses to vote Buhari, he’ll still get 95% of votes.

Speaking at Ramat Square Complex, Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday during President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign, Tinubu said, “It is unfortunate that expired leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo is ranting and lying. Don’t trust him.

“We are sweeping all the cobwebs of corruption away with broom out of Nigeria. Ota Farm should be enough a retirement place for Obasanjo.”

Delving into the 16-year administration of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tinubu said, “Who among Nigerians will recall how the PDP government under Obasanjo had been notorious for rigging elections.

“No government has upheld the tenets of democracy like the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We asked for the recognition of June 12 from Obasanjo, he refused; but President Muhammadu Buhari, as an honest man with integrity, heard our cry and recognised June 12.

“Even if the Forum of Association of Angry Old Men refuses to vote for Buhari, we will give him 95 percent votes.”

In his speech at the campaign, APC chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said Obasanjo’s “attack” was done “out of frustration” when he said that the South-South which used to be the stronghold of PDP had “caught the Buhari fever.”

He said Obasanjo was “unsettled” when he saw what happened in Delta State during the APC campaign there, and “hurriedly went to the toilet for five times due to running stomach.”

Oshiomhole asaid: “The people writing epistle now watched how money meant for security was appropriated by not only the PDP but Generals.

“Under their watch, over 20 local government areas of Borno State was taken over by the Boko Haram terrorists before the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today, no matter what they want to say, there is no local government where Boko Haram is hoisting their flag. All the 27 local government areas of Borno have been liberated by APC government.”

When the turn of the Director General of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, came, he said that under the PDP government, his security details were withdrawn as a result of “impunity.”

He added that due to the PDP’s “rigging formula,” votes did not count in South South during election, and that election results were based on party’s wishes.

In his remarks, the Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, assured President Muhammadu Buhari of over two million votes from Borno State.

“We in Borno don’t know any other party than the APC. Allah brought President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver people of Borno from the hands of our oppressors.

“By the grace of Allah, come February 16th, 2019, if we are not the first highest voters for you, we will be the second.”

President Muhammadu Buhari who addressed the crowd in Hausa thanked them for their support and restated the commitment of his administration to the fight against corruption, insecurity, and improvement of the economy if re-elected.

