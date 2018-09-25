Exclusive: ASUU reacts to FG release of 20 billion to varsities, flays action

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has reacted to the release of twenty billion Naira by the Federal government to Universities.

In a chat with this reporter, the President of lecturers in Nigerian University said the action is one year late and should not be seen as a special favor.

He said: “The money was meant to be released since last year September but the government failed to release it, we challenged the government on it and that is why they released the twenty billion naira which is only meant to show intention to revitalize the Nigerian university”.

Speaking further he said: “The amount that we asked for was two hundred and twenty billion naira (220bn), the twenty billion naira released is not even the main issue based on our 2013 agreement with the Federal government “.

He further said his members will take a critical look at the issue and make a position known:

“I doubt if my members will be impressed but we will take a critical look at the development and make a position known”.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities have before now threatened to embark on strike accusing the Federal government of ill-treatment towards funding of education.

