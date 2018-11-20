FG In $1.15bn Looting

Senate Fingers Kyari, Emefiele

The Nigerian Senate has uncovered illegal withdrawals of a whooping $1,151,609 billion by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from the dividends accounts of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and has requested that the NNPC GMD, the Corporations Group Executive Director, Finance, Isiaka Abdulrasak, and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele appear before them next week.

This is different from the $1.05 billion, which the Group Managing Director, GMD, of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, had earlier admitted was withdrawn on Presidential directive.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Bassey Akpan, on Wednesday, stated that the alleged illegal withdrawals by the NNPC through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, were discovered in the course of an ongoing investigation by his Panel, on the $1.05 billion.

Akpan maintained that the NNPC GMD had explained that the $1.05 billion was withdrawn to bridge the gap of losses being suffered by the Corporation on landing cost of imported fuel, which is N185, compared to the pump price of N145.

The Committee, while going through the NLNG documents presented to it on Wednesday, by the Chief Operating Officer (Finance) at the CBN, Babatunde Adeniran, observed series of cash debiting from the account, from November 2016 to June this year, totaling $2.201 billion.

The breakdown of the withdrawals not supported by required approving documents as observed by the Committee, are $86,546,526 million withdrawn from the account on November 22, 2016, allegedly being payment on Paris Club loans to the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, and the $1.05 billion withdrawn on April 17, 2018, as National Fuel Support Fund.

Others are $650 million withdrawn from the account on June 7 this year, to offset the Joint Venture Cash Call by the NNPC, which ordinarily is supposed to be a budget item payment, and $415 million withdrawn from the account also in June, without clear explanation on the purpose for which it was meant for.

Obviously not satisfied with the series of withdrawals, the Senate Panel ordered officials of the CBN and the NNPC who represented their bosses, on Wednesday, to forward to it, latest by Tuesday next week, supporting and approving documents for the withdrawals.

Akpan said: “From the available documents before us, apart from the $1.05 billion that we are mandated by the Senate to investigate, we have also discovered that several withdrawals were made from the NLNG dividends account, without the required supporting documents to back them. This is unacceptable to us. We are also not happy that the GMD of NNPC and CBN Governor, are not here personally. We are therefore, not going to continue with the session today. Both the NNPC and the CBN must furnish this Committee with other relevant documents on the withdrawals, latest by Tuesday next week, and the NNPC GMD, the Corporations Group Executive Director, Finance, Isiaka Abdulrasak, and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, must also appear before us.

Akpan maintained that a document tagged: “Memo NNPC GMD 49”, signed by Maikanti Baru, and sent through the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had no clear-cut language of a request for approval for the withdrawal of the $1.05 billion, but a mere notification.

