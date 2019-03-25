Foreign investors withdrew N55bn from stock market in February —NSE

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said foreign outflows from the stock market increased by 97.8 per cent from N27.81bn in January 2019 to N55.01bn in February. The NSE, in its latest foreign portfolio investment report, added that foreign inflows increased by 91.24 per cent from N22.97bn to N43.93bn between January and February. In February 2019, the total value of transactions executed by foreign investors outperformed those executed by domestic investors by six per cent. A further analysis of the transactions executed between January and February revealed that total foreign transactions increased by 48 per cent from N66.85bn in January to N98.94bn in February. The value of the total transactions executed in the domestic market by institutional investors outperformed retail investors by eight per cent. As of February 28, total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased by 54.06 per cent from N122.08bn recorded in January to N188.08bn (about $613.9m) in February. The performance in February, when compared to the performance of the same period in the previous year, revealed that total transactions reduced by 11.3 per cent. These total transactions were executed by domestic and foreign investors. Domestic investors were further categorised into retail and institutional investors.

