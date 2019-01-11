Ganduje begins probe on Kwankwaso’s projects

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, disclosed that the state government has taken former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over diversion of multi-million naira road contracts in the state.

Mr Ganduje further pointed out that the EFCC had gone far in its investigation into how the former governor diverted funds meant for the construction of 5-kilometre roads in the 44 local governments of the state.

The governor, who dropped the hint while inaugurating 12 campaign committees for his second term bid, stated that the anti-graft agency was able to discover how the fund was collected from the 44 local governments.

“I was the deputy governor when the project was conceived and 90 per cent of the total sum of the contract was provided by the 44 local governments while the remaining 10 per cent was provided by the state government.

“However, Kwankwaso collected the 90 per cent from the 44 local governments, paid the mobilisation fee and funded his presidential campaign with the remaining balance.

“The Kwankwasiyya people have started campaigning with the 5km road project but I will expose them,” Mr Ganduje said.

However, when Daily Trust contacted the Works Commissioner during Mr Kwankwaso’s tenure, Aminu Abdulsalam, said the allegation raised by Mr Ganduje was nothing “but a new amusing topic to divert people’s attention.”

Mr Abdulsalam, who is the running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Engineer Abba Yusuf, affirmed that the contract was conceived and awarded under Kwankwaso’s regime.

He, however, said it was awarded from Ganduje’s office when he was the deputy governor and commissioner for local government.

“The 5km road project was not the case investigated by the EFCC and is not Ganduje that took the case to EFCC. The EFCC has finished that case,” he said.

