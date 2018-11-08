GANDUJE READY TO PAY MORE THAN FG OFFERED TO PAY

The Government of Kano State has said it is ready to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 with additional N600.

According to the state Head of Service, Auwalu Naiya, the decision to pay the N30,000 naira new minimum wage was adopted at the State Council meeting which has the governor and his Deputy in attendance.

Auwalu Naiyya reminded that Governor Ganduje gives much priority to the welfare of Civil servant’s a reason Kano is among the few State that has no payment of monthly salary problems.

Similarly, Naiyya hinted that apart from the monthly salary of over N8 Billion the State always was in the forefront in the payment of Pension and Gratuity.

“Therefore it is as easy as anything for us to pay the N30,000 monthly salary this is because welfare of our workers is Paramount to anything and will always gives it preference”, Naiyya added.

However, the state Labour Union Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minibir said they have not received any formal communication on the state readiness to pay the new minimum wage.

Kabiru Minjibir who spoke to a local Radio notes that as soon as they received formal communication they would sit on the matter and discuss.

The government also pleaded with the Labour to spare some strategic places like hospitals, banks, filling stations, markets and other areas.

