Gov Ganduje urges serious investment in Technology and Innovation

Nigeria has the potential to become a global economic giant if it invests seriously in technology and innovation, the governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has observed.

In this regard, he announced that his government would work towards organizing an innovation plenary to identify strides in innovation and recognize potential entrepreneurs.

“We will consider the possibility of organizing Innovation and Enterprise Summit to reward and hearten budding entrepreneurs”, he emphasized.

Dr. Ganduje made the remark in speech late Sunday evening, during the 10th LEAD Innovation Festival at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, “Kano state recognizes the importance of innovation to the development and growth of our nation. This, in particular, informed our decision to create the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation in order to encourage innovators and entrepreneurs seeking to drive economic growth and sustainable development through emerging technologies, research & development”.

The governor maintained that his administration would ensure that adequate priority attention is given to innovation and enterprise development, stressing that its doors would remain amenable to partnership with investors in that direction.

On the 10th LEAD Innovation Festival, the governor said: “The choice of this year’s festival theme: “Exploring Great Innovations building Institutions in Africa” is a clear testimony of the organizers’ vision to gingering all stakeholders in innovation towards achieving the goal of recognizing and encouraging innovators and entrepreneurs in different sectors of the African economy”.

Dr. Ganduje expressed appreciation to the organizing committee of the event, in collaboration with the Lagos state government, for honoring him with the “Best governor on Infrastructure award”, and for its resolve to recognize persons who distinguished themselves in their respective fields of human endeavour, particularly as regards to innovation and entrepreneurship.

He also spoke about the achievements of his administration saying, “in the last three years, we managed to make significant strides towards implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy the dividends of change. Not only that, development programmes are evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health, water supply, environmental protection, agriculture, economy etc”.

“I would like to reiterate here that we also recognize the importance of workers’ productivity to the development and growth of our nation. In order to achieve higher productivity, which is a necessity for inclusive growth and development, we give serious consideration and attention to their welfare, including the provision of workers with decent and affordable shelter”, he pointed out.

