Gov Kashim to deploy hunters to fight Boko Haram

The Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, on Monday, said his government has mobilised hundreds of local hunters to be inducted into the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the state.

The governor said the local hunters will be given a crash training by the military before their deployment to guard the fringes of the hinterland.

Mr Shettima disclosed this while hosting the new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Benson Akinroluyo, who paid him a courtesy call.

According to Mr Shettima, the local hunters have been mobilised at a secret location while the government is working round the clock to provide all their logistical needs.

“In the next couple of days, we will launch our own component of the counterinsurgency force made up of hunters and vigilante operatives,” said Mr Shettima.

“We have already volunteered about 30 vehicles to support their operation. And we will hand them over to the military command to help reinforce security and stabilise the situation in the state.

“They are to specifically enhance the security of Maiduguri and environs and most especially the outlined parts of the metropolis.

“Now that the election is on there will be a lot of mischief by the anti-democratic elements to disrupt the democratic process.”

Mr Shettima said it is the duty of government to provide security to the citizens.

The governor assured Mr Akinroluyo, a major general, of his administration’s willingness to give support to the soldiers in the frontline so as to help return peace to the state.

Earlier, Mr Akinroluyo said he was at the governor’s office to, officially, announce his assumption of duty having served as the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos from where he was deployed.

Mr Akinroluyo said he was not new to Borno State as he had once served as an army captain at the 212 battalion in Maiduguri.

He said he would bring his experience and knowledge of the past to bear in seeing that he build on the successes of his predecessors.

“We want the people to understand that we are here to serve them and make sure by God’s grace they are secured,” he said.

“That is why we want the cooperation of the civil populace to support us. For if they don’t give us the support, there is no way the military and sister security agencies can do it alone.”