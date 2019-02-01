How Ex-NIA DG Escapes From Nigeria, Ahead Of Trial

Former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke and his wife are no longer in the country.

Mr Oke, who was to be arraigned along with his wife by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, left the country last week.

He is said to be in a European country “for medical reasons”.

There are speculations that he may not be around for the arraignment.

In April 2017, EFCC said it had discovered $43million, £27,000 and N23 million stashed in a flat in Ikoyi after a tip-off from a whistle blower.

Like this: Like Loading...