If Nigeria is working Buhari would have been executed since for overthrowing a democratic govt of Shagari

Mr. Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has fired back at Barrister Festus Keyamo, the Spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, for saying that his principal should have been in jail, over corruption charges.

Keyamo had in a lengthy statement, on Wednesday night, said that had Atiku not been a beneficiary of the slow system in the country, he should have been sent to jail, before May 2015, when Buhari came to power.

Responding to Keyamo’s statement, on Thursday, in a tweet, Ibe said that, had Nigeria been a working system, President Muhammadu Buhari should have been killed long ago, for overthrowing the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari, in 1983. We all know the punishment of those that toppled or even plan to unseat a democratic government. That was what Buhari did in 1983 but today he is claiming to be a democrat and a beneficiary of the system he helped destroyed. What Nigeria went through and the crises of military dictatorship, the misrule we suffered for many years was caused by Buhari because since he executed the infamous coup against Shagari we were denied democratic rule until Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar came. So who is the enemy of democracy between Atiku and Buhari? How can Buhari just wake up one day and pretend to be a democrat and even enjoy the privileges of the same democracy he help to destroyed? Nigerians should asked questions. That is why there is so much impunity under him. That is why he is always silent and insensitive to address or grant interviews on serious issues affecting the country. Under Buhari, even the periodic media chat that allows Nigerians to freely ask questions on matters affecting them has now been suspended because our president is afraid, because our president is very much aware that his Government is that of many scandals and that he cannot in all sincerity answer many questions. He knows that he will be disgraced and that he cannot justify so many actions or inactions taking by his Government in a live media chat. What do you think is the reason why a so called president that was elected by the people is always afraid to give opportunity to independent media houses to freely ask him any questions like we used to see in most of the countries of the world?”, he told DESERT HERALD.

In his tweet, Ibe stated: “Festus Keyamo should be careful what he brings on himself and APC campaign. If Nigeria had a working system, Muhammadu Buhari should have been executed, for overthrowing a democratically elected government in 1983.”

Atiku fired the first salvo, when he blamed Buhari for the slow progress in the fight against corruption.

The PDP Presidential Candidate was responding to President Buhari’s admission that the fight against corruption in the country has been slow, because of the Nigerian system of doing things.

Like this: Like Loading...