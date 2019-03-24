Inconclusive elections strange to Nigerian Constitution – Mark ..I’m not quitting politics now

The former Senate President, David Mark, has taken a swipe at the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for declaring the recent election in some states inconclusive saying that it’s strange to the Nigerian constitution.

Senator also noted that declaring elections inconclusive was a bad precedent stressing that politicians had capitalized on it to create crisis in the polity.

The former Senate President who spoke Saturday to reporters in Otukpo advised INEC to evolve necessary measures to stop the declaration in future elections in the country.

He noted that such a development was not healthy for the society since the commission would spend additional funds, human and material resources to conduct supplementary elections.

Mark said, “I advice people to go into elections devoid of violence. If you win your election through the proper will of the electorate, you will earn their respect.

“Politicians should strive to ensure that they win elections through free, fair and credible process and not wait for the election to be declared inconclusive.

“Moreover, the term inconclusive election is a bad precedent, the word is very strange and unknown to the constitution. And you know politicians they will take advantage of it to create problems.

“So the strategy is that if I’m losing an election and then I know that I can go and disrupt it to make it inconclusive, I will go ahead to do it, so I will not bother campaigning, I will not sell my party manifesto and on election day I will go and disrupt it and it will be declared inconclusive.

“We cannot continue in that manner because even the electorates are tired, you can imagine the stressing they are going through all for the purpose of supplementary election.”

On whether he would retire from politics when he exits the senate in June, Mark said, “do I look like one that wants to quit politics?

“I will be there rendering useful advises to the nation and developing the youth so that they would believe in the unity and indivisibility of the nation. We have the talents to take the nation to greater heights and we must harness them.”

