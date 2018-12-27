Indigenous oil firms battle for survival as debts hit banks

Many indigenous oil and gas producers in Nigeria are struggling to stay afloat as high levels of non-performing loans threaten the soundness of the nation’s banking sector, ’FEMI ASU writes

——————————————————————————————-

Seven Energy International Limited, which prides itself on being the leading integrated gas company in southeast Nigeria, announced in November last year that it had entered into a transaction for “a comprehensive capital restructuring” that will lead to the sale of most of its assets to a British oil firm, Savannah Petroleum Plc.

It said parties to the transaction included lenders under the $24.1m term loan facility and those under the $25m term loan facility provided to, among others, Seven Energy Finance Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary.

The announcement came after several defaults on its debt-servicing obligations, as the firm took a hit from a severe liquidity challenge.

In October this year, Savannah Petroleum said the application for ministerial consent for the transaction was being processed with the Department of Petroleum Resources for further transmission to the office of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources for final approval.

Seven Energy is just one of the many indigenous Nigerian oil firms that took serious beating from the double whammy of sharp drop in global crude oil prices in mid-2014 and the subsequent sudden disruption of production in the Niger Delta.

Following the resurgence of militant attacks in the Niger Delta in 2016, the nation’s oil production plummeted to record lows, a development that hammered the ability of many local operators to earn revenues and repay debts owed to banks and others.

Seven Energy said its liquidity was severely affected by a range of external factors, including loss of material cash flow due to recurrent militant activity that resulted in the closure of Forcados export terminal, and a significant backlog of unpaid invoices relating to the supply of gas to federal and state-owned power stations.

Another operator, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, which achieved a much-celebrated dual listing on the Nigerian and London stock exchanges in April 2014, posted its first loss in 2016 since it began operations in 2010.

It made a loss before tax of $173m in 2016 and $26m in the first half of 2017 before returning to profitability in the third and fourth quarters with net quarterly profits before tax of $24m and $46m, respectively.

Seplat and some other local firms suffered severely from the shutdown of the Trans Forcados Pipeline, their main export route, for more than a year. The pipeline is the major trunk line in the Forcados Pipeline System, the second-largest network in the Niger Delta transporting crude to the Forcados export terminal.

Last month, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Austin Avuru, while speaking at the annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists in Lagos, said all the Nigerian independent oil firms that came in between 2010 and 2013 borrowed money to buy and develop assets.

“In Seplat, we refinanced our debt to $1bn in January 2015, and oil price fell off a cliff in October 2015. It is a miracle that we, all independents, are not wiped out of the surface of the earth,” he said.

According to him, the independents are usually the worst it when oil price crash the way it did.

“Even up till today, a lot of us are still struggling. Almost all the revenue we generate goes to our bankers. For the majors, they have seen it all; they have seen oil at $2… So, they have more resilience and normally know how to adjust their capital expenditure programmes,” Avuru added.

In May last year, the Chairman, Obijackson Group, Dr Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, said the group had yet to repay the $558m bank loan used to acquire 45 per cent interest in Oil Mining Lease 42 from Shell, Total and Agip Joint Venture in 2011, through which its upstream subsidiary, Neconde Energy Limited, was created.

Following the shutdown of the TFP in February 2016, the company’s oil output fell to 15,000 barrels per day from about 52,000 bpd after six months of no production from its asset.

Other indigenous operators affected by the closure of the pipeline are the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, Heritage Oil Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources, Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, ND Western Limited, Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (Nigeria) Limited, First Hydrocarbon Nigeria Limited, Pillar Oil Limited, Energia Limited, Platform Petroleum Limited, and Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Limited, among others.

“The drop in oil price was a double-edged sword for the industry. With oil prices down, it became difficult to service debts and meet contracted obligations, and service providers realised that the only way they could stay in business was to keep operators in business also,” the Chairman and CEO, Amni International Petroleum Development Company, Chief Tunde Afolabi, said.

Afolabi was quoted in ‘The Report: Nigeria 2019’ by Oxford Business Group as saying that the operators were forced to cut both operating and capital expenditures.

Asset sales amid debt overhang

Oando Energy Resources, a subsidiary of Oando Plc, was concluding the acquisition of the Nigerian upstream oil and gas business of US-based ConocoPhillips when crude oil prices started dropping in 2014.

The acquisition, which the then Chief Executive Officer of OER, Mr Pade Durotoye, termed a “transformational leap forward”, cost the company $1.5bn.

The firm announced in January 2014 that it had entered into a $350m corporate facility agreement with a syndicate of Nigerian lenders, and a $450m senior secured facility agreement arranged by a group of Nigerian and international banks.

Amid plunging oil prices, Oando, a major indigenous player, recorded an after-tax loss of N184bn in 2014 and N49.7bn in 2015.

OER, in its 2015 financial report, said it had a working capital deficiency of $835.8m and an accumulated deficit of $621.2m as of December 31 of that year.

It said it had incurred “significant levels of debt financing to finance ongoing operations and acquisitions”.

“Global oil prices could remain at current low levels for 2016 and possibly longer, further impacting revenues and operating cash flows and the ability of the corporation to repay amounts due and its various debt facilities. These circumstances lend significant doubt as to the ability of the corporation to meet its obligations as they come due,” it added.

Oando has had to sell some of its subsidiaries, including Oando Gas and Power, Oando Energy Services Limited and Alausa Power Limited, to reduce its debt, which stood at N355.4bn in the first quarter of 2016. It sold 60 per cent stake in Oando Marketing Limited, which was renamed OVH Energy after the acquisition by Vitol and Helios.

The group signed a sale and purchase agreement in December 2015 with the Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited for the sale of its non-operated interests in OMLs 125 and 134. It said it was able to secure lenders’ consent in 2016, obtained the minister’s consent in 2017 and the sale became effective June 30, 2017.

In August this year, it signed an agreement with Tate Akepo Oil and Gas Limited for the sale of its 40 per cent non-operated interests in OML 90. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2019 subject to the receipt of consents from Sogenal Limited (its joint venture partner), Minister of Petroleum Resources, lenders under the corporate facility, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Seven Energy, which is still struggling to meet its debt obligations, had said Savannah Petroleum would acquire “substantially all of the valuable assets of the group.”

It said new capital would be provided by Savannah with funding available for, among other things, operational working capital and the liquidity needs of the target group, adding that cash consideration would be paid to selected creditors.

According to Savannah, the transaction would involve the acquisition of Seven Energy’s 40 per cent participating interest in Uquo oil and gas field; 62.5 per cent interest in Universal Energy Resources Limited, which holds a 51 per cent participating interest in Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and an interest in Accugas Limited midstream business, a 260km gas pipeline network and associated gas processing infrastructure.

The Chairman and CEO, Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Mr Abdulrazaq Isa, whose company also acquired an asset before the collapse in oil prices, said, “The slump did have devastating impact on us because we did acquisitions at $60 per barrel and oil price went down to below $30. So, that was a huge setback for us.”

He told our correspondent that operators who were very prudent in their operations and focused in executing their business strategy had been able to come out of the setback.

“We had challenges in financing, in servicing our debts at a time but some of the banks were quite supportive in that regard. With the rebound in oil price, a number of us have restructured the debts and we are able to carry on now and have made the account very current.”

Banks’ loan exposure to oil industry

Brent crude, the international benchmark for crude oil prices, was trading at around $100 per barrel from 2010 to mid-2014, when it peaked at $115 per barrel.

Buoyed by the high oil price and the need to boost local content in the nation’s oil industry, many banks doled out loans to indigenous players for the acquisition of assets being divested by international oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and Total.

In April 2010, the Federal Government enacted the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, as part of efforts to grow local participation in the industry.

Most of the nation’s deposit money banks are exposed to the oil industry through large syndicated loans, many of which were not hedged.

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, in its October 2016 report, titled ‘Nigerian Banking Industry Report: Changing Strategies’, said the banking industry’s loan exposure to the oil, gas and mining sector stood at N3.18tn as of the end of 2015, representing 25.25 per cent of their total credit to the private sector.

It said, “Given the recent developments in the oil and gas, we expect banks to reduce their loan exposure to the sector. Sterling Bank had the highest exposure to the oil, gas and mining sector, while Unity Bank had the least exposure.

“Skye Bank and FCMB’s highest oil and gas exposure was to the upstream sector at 56.84 per cent and 67.55 per cent respectively. Access Bank’s highest exposure was to the downstream at 43.59 per cent.”

The bank said the challenges in the upstream and midstream sector of the oil and gas industry continued to portend difficulties for bank lending.

“The low oil price has made a lot oil and gas loans not to be performing. This has adverse impacts on the profitability of the Nigerian banks,” it added.

As a result of the oil price slump, the indigenous firms that bought the assets could no longer generate revenue at the levels expected when they had agreed to loan terms, putting themselves and banks at risk.

A former Director, Corporate Banking, Diamond Bank Plc, Mr Samuel Egube, told our correspondent that most of the loans had five-year tenor, based on a worst case scenario of $70 per barrel.

Noting that oil price fell below $30 in 2016, he said, “So, they (indebted local firms) have struggled. For banking, as long as monies are coming in, banks can always restructure. It is when nothing is coming in that it becomes very problematic.”

According to the Managing Director and CEO, Coronation Merchant Bank, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, the oil industry has attracted a lot of bank lending in recent times because it constitutes about 80 per cent of government revenue.

“Despite its allure, the oil and gas sector is highly volatile and susceptible to factors beyond domestic control. Recent episodes of growing non-performing loans from exposure to such a mono-product sector are a major cause of concern for lenders,” he told OBG.

In March 2016, Diamond Bank Plc said in its profit warning that the “continuing deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic conditions” had made it recognise “higher than expected impairment charges on loans made to the energy and commercial business sectors.”

The now defunct Skye Bank, in its earnings guidance on March 23, 2016, notified shareholders and investors of “anticipated material decline in its profits for the full-year ended December 31, 2015 compared with that of 2014.”

It said the expected decline in performance was attributable to management’s decision to recognise “increased impairment on loans to sectors severely affected by the prevailing economic headwinds, which are yet to abate, especially the lull in oil and gas and real estate sectors.”

Skye Bank crashed, Diamond in merger talks

Skye Bank was one of the banks that took advantage of the funding opportunities created by the divestment by IOCs before the oil slump.

Oil and gas upstream and oil and gas engineering services accounted for 16.1per cent and 11.9 per cent respectively of its loan portfolio of N675.8bn for the 2014 financial year, according to a presentation to investors and analysts.

Its loans to the oil and gas upstream and oil and gas engineering services stood at N119.05bn and N62.73bn respectively in 2015, down from N120.62bn and N79.45bn in 2014, its 2015 financial report showed.

Worried about the declining health of Skye Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria sacked its board of directors in 2016 and constituted a new board, saying the moves had become unavoidable in view of the persistent failure of the bank to meet minimum thresholds in critical prudential and adequacy ratios.

“In particular, Skye Bank’s liquidity and non-performing loan ratios have been below and above the required thresholds, respectively, for quite a while,” the CBN said.

In September this year, the apex bank revoked the operating licence of Skye Bank and created a bridge bank, Polaris, to take over its assets and liabilities.

According to the FSDH report, Diamond Bank’s gross loan exposure to the oil and gas and mining stood at N237bn as at 2015 financial year, out of a total gross loan of N813bn.

Its NPL ratio, which hit a high of 15.7 per cent in March this year, stood at 12.6 per cent as of September. The NPLs were N100.7bn as of September, compared to N130bn in March.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck Rewane, told our correspondent on Wednesday that the oil industry accounted for a significant portion of banks’ NPLs.

He said, “The banks have disclosed in their annual reports that they had two areas of exposure which were troubling: oil and gas and power. They are making provisions and that is why their impairments increased.

“Some of them have gone to raise additional capital; those who can raise additional capital will come out of it faster. Those who do not will have to spend a lot more time getting things done.”

Asked if the NPLs could be linked to the crash of Skye Bank and the proposed merger of Diamond with Access, Rewane said, “The industry as a whole has large exposures to the oil and gas sector and power, and if that sector becomes so large that it begins to become a growth burden to that particular company, then they will have to restructure and reorganise themselves. And that is what you are seeing now.”

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, International Energy Services Limited, Dr Diran Fawibe, noted some banks had not fully recovered from the effects of the oil slump.

“If the money is not there, the worst scenario will be for the banks to sell the loans to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria,” he added.

CBN still concerned about bank loans in oil industry

The Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN said at its meeting in September that it was concerned with “the rising level of non-performing loans in the banking system, traced mainly to the oil sector” and urged the CBN to closely monitor and address the situation.

In November, several members of the MPC again voiced concerns over the share of the nation’s oil and gas industry in the large volume of NPLs in banks.

“With regard to the high NPLs of the deposit money banks, action needs to be expedited to recover loans from the oil and gas sector of the economy, which accounts for the larger share of the NPLs,” Prof. Dahiru Balami was quoted as saying in a communiqué released on December 19, with members’ personal statements.

The NPLs in the banking sector rose to N2.245tn in the third quarter of this year from N1.939tn in the second quarter, according to latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The NBS data showed that the NPL ratio – a key metric for banks’ health – rose to 14.16 per cent in the third quarter from 12.45 per cent in the previous quarter, compared to a regulatory limit of five per cent. It stood at 15.13 per cent in Q3 2017, with the NPLs being N2.426tn.

The oil and gas sector got the highest credit allocation of N3.59tn as of September 30, 2018, out the total credit of N15.59tn to the private sector.

Another MPC member, Prof. Mike Obadan, noted that the NPL ratio improved slightly in October.

He, however, said, “Since it is still far above the prudential maximum, special attention would need to be paid to loan recovery from the oil and gas sector, which accounts for 30 per cent of aggregate credit and about 45.0 percent of NPLs.”

Recent oil price rally lifts confidence

From about $27 per barrel in January 2016, the international oil benchmark traded around $66 at the end of 2017 and rose further this year.

It rose to a four-year high of $86.74 per barrel in early October before falling below the $60 per barrel mark last month. It stood at $54 per barrel last Friday, its weakest level since mid-September 2017.

The Waltersmith boss, Isa, said, “Now that the conditions seem to have improved, we see players coming into the market – crude off-takers are coming back into the market to provide some kind of finance as well as some international financial institutions and potential investors.

“So, there seems to be appetite to do new deals; Nigerian companies are now taking advantage of that and looking at their current debt profile and restructuring them.”

He stressed the need for operators to create an integrated company structure “beyond just producing oil and gas and exporting.”

Afolabi of Amni stated that as banks’ perception of uncertainty had made them reluctant to give out new loans to the industry, it had been more challenging to invest in new capital projects.

“We have recently seen an upsurge in the price of oil, which has given banks the confidence to provide the industry with much-needed access to financing. Going into 2018, energy companies expected that oil prices would not exceed $45 per barrel. With prices higher, we are able to increase capital projects beyond expectations,” he added.

The CEO, Neconde Energy, Mr Frank Edozie, told our correspondent that some of the operators started recovering following the return of the Trans Forcados Pipeline.

“So, we are finding our way out of the ditch. Nobody can say they have fully recovered. With the recovery in oil prices, the banks are having more confidence in the business, and therefore people are talking about restructuring their facilities to make it more meaningful in terms of the current reality,” he added.

The Chairman, Petroleum and Technology Association of Nigeria, Mr Bank-Anthony Okoroafor, noted that confidence had started to return and activities were picking up in the industry until prices started dropping again.

“These are not good times for producers and service producers with the volatility of oil prices. This will continue in 2019,” he said in an emailed response to questions from our correspondent.

According to him, the major challenges facing indigenous operators include price volatility and availability of funds.

Experts proffer solutions

According to Rewane, the firms that are indebted to banks can be acquired by others that have the capacity to service the debts and grow.

Okoroafor said the government should put fiscal incentives in place to support the growth of indigenous firms.

He also believes the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill should be passed to remove uncertainty in the industry.

“We need government’s support to have access to resources at reasonable acquisition costs. I think government can work with us, indigenous companies, to build energy infrastructure for domestic utilisation of crude oil,” Isa told our correspondent.

He added, “Some of us are building a lot of gas plants now. Some of us are building mini refineries and modular refineries. Some of us will progress into building petrochemical and fertiliser plants because these are things that we need as a country. And it is all around energy security for our country ultimately.”

The Waltersmith boss sees potential opportunity for consolidation in the industry, saying, “I think it is going to happen such that companies will begin to see the potential synergies between themselves and then be able to consolidate and strengthen themselves.

“Either acquisitions or mergers can happen. I potentially see two or three companies looking at themselves and saying, ‘You have what I don’t have; if we come together, we can take advantage of what we both have.’ So that is likely to happen in the next couple of years.”

Fawibe, a former NNPC executive, said the government should sit down with the indigenous operators – both the successful and those struggling – to know their challenges.

“They are the future of Nigerian oil and gas industry. If you are able to have many indigenous companies that have done things successfully, why don’t you give them more opportunities as long as they have demonstrated competence in handling what they currently have,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...