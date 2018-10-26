INEC chairman meets Buhari’s Chief of Staff inside Aso Rock

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The meeting was held behind closed doors inside Kyari’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public.

Yakubu did not speak with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting. The Presidency also has yet to issue a statement on the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

The meeting was however held barely 24 hours after the electoral commission published the names of presidential candidates contesting the 2019 election and their details.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be seeking a second term on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The President, a former military ruler, had claimed in his details published by INEC that his credentials were with the Secretary of the Military Board.

Since the claim was made public, it has been generating controversy the same way it did when Buhari made the same claim ahead of the 2015 presidential election which he won. Some of his supporters had at the time said even if he presented “NEPA bill” in lieu of credentials, they would still vote for him against the then President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Jonathan lost that election to Buhari. But in the 2019 election, Buhari’s main challenger is former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

