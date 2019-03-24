INEC suspends collation of supplementary governorship election results in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission has halted the collation of the supplementary governorship election in Kano State.

Results from 21 local councils have been collated already and it saw the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress shrinking the 26,655 votes gap between him and his challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding yesterday’s supplementary governorship election in the state sequel to the suspension of collation.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Riskuwa Shehu, announced the suspension of collation early on Sunday citing the invasion of Nasarawa Local government collation centre by thugs.

Briefing journalists, observers and party representatives at the State INEC office, Shehu said: “As we were waiting to reconvene with the intention to continue with the collation, we heard a disturbing report that just as they were about to conclude, results collation in Nasarawa local government were disrupted and the result sheet torn away and there was a lot of commotion and the police had to rescue some people.

“As it is now, we don’t have the result and even the E. O. (Electoral Officer) had to be rescued. Luckily, nothing happened to him. He was saved from the crisis.

“But the intention of the commission is that we are going to refer to our primary and secondary data of results that were collated from the polling units as well as the ward level.

“When we get the results in the presence of all the representatives of political parties, we will regenerate the results and we will confirm those that are acceptable within our laws and guidelines and those that have to be cancelled because the card readers will have to be referred to as well.

“Based on that, we will have genuine results and we will complete the collation for the state governorship election,” he said.

