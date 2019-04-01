Justice Onnoghen: Why Buhari should sack CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Sunday called on President Muhmmadu Buhari to remove the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar.

Spokesperson of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu said Umar lacked the “moral ground” to head CCT.

In a terse statement, Ibegbu insisted that Umar, who was still on trial for corruption charges, lacked the moral ground to try the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

According to him, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo spokesman has called for the immediate sack of the chairman of the code of conduct Tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar on moral ground.”

Ibegbu explained that “since Umar is still on trial for corruption, he has no business to still head the bureau until he clears himself of corruption charges.

“Umar has no moral right to try the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen, none at all.”

Ibegbu warned against the “interference in the judiciary by the executive arm of government as that will spell doom to the administration of justice in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...