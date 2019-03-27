Kano Supplementary Poll: Group indicts Police ….Says CP has achieved what DIG, AIGs didn’t achieved

Kano State Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has insisted that Nigeria Police has a lot of explanations to make to Nigerians over the failure of its huge number of senior officers to prevent the high-level of violence and political thuggery recorded in the supplementary elections in the state.

At a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of journalists in Kano on Tuesday, the group said that it was curious and ironic that despite the deployment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), three Assistant Inspector General (AIGs), and Police Commissioners to the state, the police could not achieve the much that was achieved during the conduct of the similar elections across the 44 local government areas of the state with only a Commissioner of Police in charge.

The Civil Society Organisations affirmed that from their field reports, there were widespread instances of electoral violence, intimidation, vote-buying, political thuggery and electoral abuses during the elections, saying that the prevalence of the cases was worst in Gama Ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

The organisations also listed Kiru, Sumaila, Karaye, Rogo, Albasu , Kibiya, Rimin Gado, Dooguwa and Gaya local government areas as places where there were electoral violations.

“From reports received, the incidents of political thuggery could be attributed to the deployment of unaccredited political agents and supervisors to the polling units,” they stated.

While reiterating their stand that elections could be conducted in Nigeria devoid of violence, they recommended that organisations and political parties who felt aggrieved should go to court to seek redress.

Like this: Like Loading...