Kano Supplementary polls, scandalous – Obi

Former governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi has described as scandalous and height of brigandage last Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kano state.

Obi in a statement from his media office on Monday said what happened in Kano amounted to licensing the nation’s youths to perpetrate violence.

” We are now institutionalizing thuggery and rigging as process of coming into power which is very dangerous precedents for our country,” the statement read.

He accused men of the Nigeria Police of aiding the deployment of thugs who allegedly made life difficult for the electorate, adding that the Police owe the nation some explanations.

He also questioned the impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying the manner it made it quickly announced the outcome of the election, has left much to be desired.

Obi warned that by what went on in Kano at the weekend, “we are dangerously bequeathing to this society a trend that is bound to consume not only our youths but the entire country.”

The former governor further noted that the country succeeded in making herself a nation of ridicule going by the way the exercise was conducted by INEC.

He described as regrettable the “unnecessary loss of quality heads” in this election and mentioned in particular the killing of a Professor in Benue which, describing it very painful.

“If India with over 800 million voters can conduct election without losing such calibre of people, if President Buhari and APC could come into power in 2015 without such senseless loss of lives, why should this be the case now?

Obi prayed for the souls of the departed and fortitude for the relations and friends of those who lost their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...