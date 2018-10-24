Killer Wife: Maryam Sanda’s trial stalled again

From all indications there is a deliberate delay tactics to delay or even deny justice to late Bilyaminu Bello who as killed by his wife, Maryam Sanda. As earlier predicted and reported by DESERT HERALD, the accused, Maryam started deploying all manner of strategies to frustrate and delay her case. With the overwhelming evidences earlier advanced by the prosecution, the Nigeria Police against Maryam, it is expected that the case in view of the publicity it generated and the inhuman manner Bilyaminu was killed, it will be treated with dispatch. From what has been happening since Maryam was controversially granted bail on a clear criminal case of murder, which is usually not a bailable offense but she secured it on the pretext of ill health by presenting a highly questionable medical report, it became clear that the matter may die a natural death.

The trial of Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, suffered yet another setback on Tuesday following the absence of prosecution witnesses in the matter.

Ms Sanda was accused of killing her late husband, Bilyaminu Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Haliru Bello. She was charged alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda, and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

The case had been stalled following the withdrawal of principal defence lawyers on October 3, resulting in the adjournment till Wednesday.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, the prosecution lawyer, James Idachaba, asked the court for an adjournment, following the absence of his witnesses.

Mr Idachaba explained that one of his witnesses was stuck in Kaduna, due to the recent crisis, while the other “just informed him about a trip to Port Harcourt.”

Following the application, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, postponed the matter till November 15.

Ms Sanda and the other accused are facing a two-count charge for their alleged offence.

The charge was brought pursuant to sections 221 and 167 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Penal Code respectively.

Ms Sanda is accused in the first charge of allegedly stabbing her husband of two years, multiple times with the aim of killing him. The offence is punishable with death.

Justice Yusuf Halilu is widely seen as a no nonsense judge that cannot be compromise with money but the sad development is Maryam’s case is already creating serious doubts in the minds of many keen observers of the matter. The next adjourned date will determine what the judge will do and how far the case which has already suffered series of questionable adjournment will go but so far, Maryam who reportedly killed her husband has since been enjoying her freedom on the flimsy reason of ill health that did not stop her from celebrating the birthday of her daughter just five days after her released. The flamboyant birthday celebration at a time she supposed to be mourning her late husband was widely circulated and reported in the social media and it is very much expected that Justice Halilu who granted the bail might have seen the veril pictures of a supposed ‘sick’ Maryam not only strong but full of a new, fresh life.

