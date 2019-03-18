LATEST: Atiku, PDP file petition against Buhari’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party is currently filing its petition challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have gathered a team of lawyers at the Court of Appeal, venue of the presidential election tribunal who are currently working on the processes of filing the petition.

Mr Abubakar has since rejected the result of the February 23 polls, alleging rigging. He vowed to contest the outcome of the election in court.

Earlier, a court approved the PDP’s application to be allowed access to materials used for the election. The court however blocked the party’s move to have the materials forensically examined.

On Monday, Mr Abubakar’s lead lawyer, Chris Uche, said the processes were being filed.

Source: PREMIUM TIMES

