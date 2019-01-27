Latest: Senate Reconvenes Tuesday To Discuss CJN Suspension

The Senate is to reconvene on Tuesday to discuss the suspension of the Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.
According to DESERT HERALD, the Leadership of the Senate is to meet tomorrow prior to the Tuesday meeting of the whole.
The Senate had on Thursday postponed sitting to February 19 so as to afford members opportunity to go about their campaigns.
Details Later…
