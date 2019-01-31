Man arrested for allegedly infecting boy, 13, with HIV

The police in Lagos have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of infecting a 13-year-old boy with HIV after several sessions of anal sex.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, told journalists on Thursday at the State Police Command’s Headquarters that the suspect was exposed after the boy was sighted sneaking out of his room.

Mr Edgal said the incident occurred at Ejigbo area, a suburb of Lagos.

“On Tuesday, Jan. 22, a 13-year-old male was seen sneaking out of the house of one Prince Chinecherem, 32, in a rather suspicious manner.

“Curious neighbours accosted the teenager and asked what he has gone to Prince Chinecherem’s house to do. He could not give a satisfactory answer.

“So they asked him to open up the nylon bag in his possession which contained freshly used condoms filled with semen. At this point, the boy revealed that Prince Chinecherem was his lover.

“The matter was immediately reported to the Police at Ejigbo Police Station and the said prince was arrested for interrogation,’’ he said.

The police boss added: “After preliminary investigation, the matter was called for further inquiry by the Gender Section of the Command.

“Both suspect and the survivor had been taken for medical examination and the result revealed that the survivor has long been introduced to homosexual act.

“The worst is that both of them are infected with HIV virus which causes AIDS,” Mr Edgal said.

He said that the suspect would be charged to Sexual and Special Offences Court in Ikeja while the survivor would be taken for medical rehabilitation

