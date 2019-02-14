Man arrested for allegedly raping six-year-old girl

A 44-year-old man, Rafiu Moruf, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl (name withheld).

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police arrested the suspect following a complaint by the mother of the victim, Ranti Owonifaari.

The mother reported that she noticed an ‘unusual behaviour’ from her daughter which prompted her to examine the girl.

Mr Oyeyemi said the mother stated further that she noticed semen in the private parts of the girl. After questioning the girl, she (victim) revealed how the suspect took her into his room and raped her.

The police spokesperson said the Divisional Police Officer of Idiroko, Amodu Aloko led detectives to arrest the suspect at his house.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime.

He said the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...