Man City boss Guardiola ‘demands more’ after Huddersfield stroll



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was far from satisfied despite seeing his side cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 3-0 win away to basement club Huddersfield on Sunday.

City were rarely in trouble after Danilo’s deflected shot gave them an 18th-minute lead but they appeared to switch off for the remainder of the first half at the John Smith’s Stadium against a Huddersfield team who parted company with manager David Wagner on Monday.

But whatever Guardiola said to his players at the break appeared to have the desired effect, with two goals in a matter of minutes early in the second half from Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane putting the result beyond doubt.



