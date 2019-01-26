Minimum Wage: Labour Prepares for ‘War’, to Storm N/Assembly Monday

Members of the organised labour have vowed to moblise workers to the National Assembly to attend the Public Hearing on the new minimum wage bill scheduled to hold on Monday.

Addressing journalists after a meeting of the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the President, Ayuba Wabba said that labour will be coming to argue its case on the need for the National Assembly to uphold the N30,000 new minimum wage agreed at the tripartite negotiations as the only viable way forward.

” What was agreed on at the tripartite meeting was N30,000 and on that we stand. We are going to mobilise and engage on the issue particularly at the level of the National Assembly, that the tripartite negotiations outcome should be respected.

“We urge the National Assembly to do the needful and we are mobilising our members so that if nothing was done in that direction, we will take action to ensure that the decision reached at the tripartite session remained sacrosanct,” he said.