NASS leadership tussle: We’ll have leadership that’s pure APC, unadulterated – Oshiomhole

…says APC ‘ll take back Sokoto

NATIONAL Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Monday night said that the leadership of the ninth National Assembly will be comprised of only APC members and won’t be adulterated.

The APC national chairman stated this in his opening remarks at the dinner hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari for all the party’s Senators and Senators-elect at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Oshiomhole who enthused that the ruling party has already about 65 Senators-elect and 223 House of Representatives members out of the 360, said it has close to two third of members which would make them make decisions they would want to make.

He also said “by the special grace of God, we will win Sokoto state because the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) changed the rules of the game.”

He mocked the 15 out of the 16 APC Senators that left the party to join the PDP by saying that “Nigerians punished them”, noting that, “the one that God left was for him to entertain the house”, apparently making reference to Senator Dino Melaye.

The APC Chairman described Chief Ifeanyi Uba who was elected on the platform of the Young Progressive Party as a smart guy for joining the APC, adding that other formalities would be done later.

He also said that the party would not allow the opposition to hijack ‘juicy’ Committee leadership in the national assembly.

He told the President that the essence of the dinner was to plan on how to manage leadership of the national assembly to ensure that there would be no business with the opposition this time around.

