Oil price hits $62.70, $2.70 in excess of budget benchmark

For the first time in 2019, the price of oil has risen from $60.00 to $62.70 per barrel as Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, intensifies efforts to withdraw excess oil from the volatile market.

Specifically, the prices of Brent, West Texas Intermediate, WTI and OPEC basket stood at $62.70, $53.80 and $59.63 respectively.

At the current price, Nigeria generates $2.70 in excess of its $60.00 per barrel 2019 budget reference price.

In its latest report, OPEC stated that stability was gradually returning to the market, which witnessed price drop from $85.00 in October to $50.00 in December 2018, especially as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, JMMC, was working to achieve the mission.

