Oil price hits $62.70, $2.70 in excess of budget benchmark

Specifically, the prices of Brent, West Texas Intermediate, WTI and OPEC basket stood at $62.70, $53.80 and $59.63 respectively.
At the current price, Nigeria generates $2.70 in excess of its $60.00 per barrel 2019 budget reference price.
In its latest report, OPEC stated that stability was gradually returning to the market, which witnessed price drop from $85.00 in October to $50.00 in December 2018, especially as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, JMMC, was working to achieve the mission.
Oil price slide enters 5th week, now $71.68 p/b
“The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, JMMC, has expressed its utmost satisfaction with the steady and robust achievements of the two-year old ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ between OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil producing countries.
“The JMMC noted that countries participating in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ achieved an overall conformity level in November 2018 of slightly below 100%, hitting 98% for the month.